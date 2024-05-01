CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Recalls Moment That Prompted ‘Round Of Laughter’ In Trump Trial

An exchange about Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen had the ex-president’s current lawyer Todd Blanche “grinning” during Trump’s hush money trial, per CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Anderson Coopers’s “AC360” show, a panel discussion turned to the latest developments in the case against Trump and in particular the testimony given by lawyer Keith Davidson about his role in the hush money payment that Trump allegedly paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about their earlier alleged affair. Trump is accused of falsifying business documents in a bid to cover it up.

Davidson detailed the aggressive nature of Cohen when it came to defending his then-client Trump and remembered how Gina Rodriguez, Daniels’ publicist, once referred to Cohen in a telephone call to him as “some jerk.”

Collins commented, “Trump’s attorney, I should note, was grinning at points when Keith Davidson was testifying that. I never saw Trump himself laughing. But even Trump’s team was laughing. I mean, everyone who knows Michael Cohen, knows how Michael Cohen is.”

The moment “did kind of prompt a round of laughter in the courtroom,” she added.

Anderson Cooper, however, noted that Cohen, who was sentenced to prison for his role in the hush money scheme and has now become a vocal critic of his former boss, will be called as the prosecution’s main witness.

Watch the video here:

Related...