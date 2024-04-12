CNN contributor Ashley Allison blasted for saying OJ Simpson ‘represented something’ for black community because ‘two white people were killed’

A CNN contributor sparked outrage Thursday by saying that OJ Simpson “represented something for the black community … particularly because there were two white people who had been killed.”

Ashley Allison made the comment during the network’s coverage of the death of the 76-year-old Simpson, the disgraced NFL legend who was acquitted in 1995 of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Allison — a former Obama administration official who also worked on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as well as his transition team — was weighing in on the racial tensions that pervaded the country during the Simpson trial and its aftermath.

Ashley Allison, a CNN commentator, sparked outrage Thursday with remarks about OJ Simpson. CNN

OJ Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife and her friend. AP

She said the Simpson case brought to the fore “just how black Americans feel about policing.”

“He wasn’t a social justice leader, but he represented something for the black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been killed,” Allison said.

“And the history around how black people have been persecuted during slavery.”

Allison’s commentary sparked a backlash, with one X user remarking: “Absolutely unhinged racism.”

“They’re continuing to say the quiet part out loud,” another X commenter wrote.

WTF: CNN Contributor suggests black people identified with OJ because he k*lled white people.



“[OJ] represented something for the black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been k*lled.”



These remarks are insane.… pic.twitter.com/zJHNDJ0I7t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2024

An X user wrote that if they said the same thing about white people on Fox News, “I’d be cancelled so fast.”

The Post has sought comment from CNN and Allison.

Marc Lamont Hill, a prominent media personality and CUNY professor, also made waves when he wrote on his X account that while Simpson was “an abusive liar” and a “monster” who “killed two people in cold blood,” his acquittal “was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system.”

Simpson was acquitted in the 1994 double homicide of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson (left), and Ron Goldman (right). AP

The X post also prompted pushback, with one commenter writing: “Saying he left the black community and admitting he is a m*rderer but believing he still deserves black criminal immunity is wild.”

Hill defended his claim that the acquittal was just, noting that Mark Fuhrman, the detective from the Los Angeles Police Department who worked the case, “was caught lying” about having referred to black people with racist epithets.

Marc Lamont Hill, a CUNY professor and media commentator, wrote on X that the Simpson acquittal was “correct and necessary.” Getty Images

Hill also said Fuhrman pleaded the Fifth when asked whether he planted evidence in the Simpson case.

“That raises legal doubt,” according to Hill. “That’s why the verdict was proper.”

“Regardless of race, the system has to be fair.”

O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 11, 2024

Hill wrote that LA prosecutors “failed to meet [their] burden” and that “a racist police officer created reasonable doubt because of his lies and documented racism.”

“This is how the system is supposed to work,” Hill wrote. “There’s no exception for people you don’t like.”

During the Simpson trial, Fuhrman testified under oath that he never referred to black people with the N-word.

But Simpson’s lawyers later introduced into evidence tapes in which Fuhrman is heard using the epithet.