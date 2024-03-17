CMPD: Man arrested in California for killings of mom, 2 kids in Charlotte

The suspect accused of killing a missing Charlotte woman and her two children has been arrested in California.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives charged 35-year-old Benjamin Joseph Taylor with three counts of murder and one count of concealment of death.

CMPD officers discovered human remains at the Orchard Trace apartments on March 15, 2024.

CMPD sent out an alert on March 8 saying 22-year-old Markayla Johnson and her two children, 4-year-old Miracle and 7-month-old Messiah, were missing. Police said Johnson hadn’t contacted any known family members and they were concerned about her welfare.

Then on Friday, police found the family’s supposed remains inside Markayla Johnson’s apartment. She lived at the Orchard Trace apartments off North Tryon Street.

The remains are being sent to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation.

Two days later, police confirmed Benjamin Taylor’s arrest. Taylor, who was in Imperial County, California, was arrested Saturday due to the efforts of several law enforcement agencies. He’s being held in jail there while he awaits extradition to North Carolina.

