CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6100 block of Winged Elm Court.

When they arrived, they saw someone with a gunshot wound. Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS to talk to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

