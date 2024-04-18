CMPD: Dog shot, killed by officer after being aggressive during robbery investigation

A dog was shot and killed, during a robbery investigation on Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a business that had been broken into on West Boulevard.

During their investigation of the break-in, multiple dogs that were not tied up were in the street outside of the building.

Police say one dog was being aggressive and charged at an officer, who fired their gun, shooting and killing the dog.

The suspect locked himself in a back room of the building, CMPD says.

Police were able to get into the building and arrest 32-year-old Terrance Davis, charging him with felony breaking and entering and resisting arrest.

Officials say the department’s internal affairs bureau is investigating the shot fired by the officer.

Details are limited at this time.

