Clovis Unified school board votes on final revised boundary map
After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.
After months of discussions, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve a new attendance boundary on Wednesday.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
The feed will first appear as a new tab in the mobile app.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
A law that gives spy agencies a "back door" to track Americans' activities is due to expire. Many lawmakers want to limit its scope or even let it die.
Looking for a new portable air compressor to add to your garage this year? This one from DeWalt is a popular choice and it's on sale for 20% off right now.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
Late-stage HR tech startup Rippling is raising new capital. The company’s new round, which has not yet closed, would inject $200 million into Rippling with another $670 million worth of shares being sold by existing stockholders, according to two people familiar with the deal. Rippling had raised $1.2 billion total previous to this round.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.