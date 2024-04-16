3 in custody for armed robbery in Clovis that led to chase

TechCrunch

U.K.-based legal tech startup Lawhive, which offers an AI-based, in-house "lawyer" through a software-as-a-service platform targeted at small law firms, has raised £9.5 million ($11.9 million) in a seed round to expand the reach of AI-driven services for "main street" law firms. To date, most legal tech startups that have deployed AI have concentrated on the big, juicy market of "Big Law" — large law firms that have a presence throughout the country or globally and are keen on pushing AI into their workflows. Such startups include Harvey (U.S.-based; raised $106 million), Robin AI (U.K.-based; raised $43.4 million) and Spellbook (Canada-based; raised $32.4 million).