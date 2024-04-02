Are clouds or rain in Brevard's forecast for the April 8 solar eclipse?

We’re less than one week away from the solar eclipse that will occur April 8.

But will the weather cooperate and allow us to view it? Brevard isn’t in the path of totality, but we’ll still be able to see about 63% coverage at midpoint, according to eclipse2024.com.

Whatever the weather may be that day, it’s important to note proper safety glasses must be worn when viewing the eclipse.

What will the weather be in Brevard during the solar eclipse April 8?

Good news - the forecast is looking dry for April 8.

Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, said as of now there’s no rain predicted that day.

One week before the big event, it’s looking like it will be sunny. We’ll know more about cloud coverage as it gets closer.

“It’s looking relatively good for viewing conditions,” Weitlich said.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s along the coast and upper 70s further inland. Winds should be about 10 to 15 mph.

What time will Brevard see the eclipse?

Florida residents should start to see the eclipse beginning around 1:35 p.m. EDT, with the midpoint at 2:55 p.m.

The partial eclipse will begin first as the edge of the moon becomes visible, and then about an hour and 20 minutes later the totality will begin and last for three or four minutes before the sun begins to appear again.

How to safely view the eclipse?

Even though Brevard is getting a partial view, it is still imperative that you not look directly at the sun. NASA recommends wearing safe solar viewing glasses.

Eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses (which are not enough to protect your eyes during an eclipse) to block nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light. They should not be used if they are torn or scratched.

Protective eyewear is needed even if viewing the eclipse through binoculars, a telescope or camera lens. Looking at the eclipse with bare eyes will result in severe eye injury.

Warber Parker at The Avenue Viera will be giving out free eclipse glasses beginning April 1.

All Brevard County libraries also have eclipse glasses provided by NASA available for free while supplies last.

