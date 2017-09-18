Clinton: Trump's bathroom quip showed he's a 'very emotionally strange man'

The election is long over, but Hillary Clinton still has plenty of criticism for her former rival, now President Trump.

Clinton offered a scathing analysis of Trump’s psyche during a Monday interview with NPR’s Terry Gross, calling him “a very emotionally strange man.”

The assessment came after Gross replayed remarks Trump made at a campaign rally in which he criticized Clinton’s late return to the stage after a break during a Democratic primary debate.

“I’m watching the debate and she disappeared,” Trump said of Clinton at the December 2015 rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. “Where did she go? Where did she go? I thought she quit! I thought she gave up. Where did she go? Where did Hillary go? They had to start the debate without her. Phase two: I know where she went. It’s disgusting. I don’t want to talk about it! It’s too disgusting. Don’t say it, it’s disgusting.”

Gross said she interpreted the comment to mean Trump thought it was “disgusting” that Clinton used the restroom, and Clinton agreed, noting she was late returning to the stage afterwards because the women’s restrooms were further away from the stage than the men’s.

Clinton said the remark is indicative of how Trump feels about women, specifically that he can’t bear to know about certain “physical parts” of life because it interferes with how he normally thinks about women.

“It said to me that this is a very emotionally strange man,” Clinton said. “That that would even, No. 1, cross his mind, and No. 2, that he would share it at a rally, that he thought it would endear him or motivate the supporters he had at a rally.”

After losing the election to Trump, Clinton mostly stayed out of the media spotlight, but she has reemerged to promote her book “What Happened,” a memoir of her campaign. In a spate of interviews, Clinton has sharply criticized her formal rival.

“Look, I don’t pretend to be a psychiatrist and to try to figure out what goes on in his head, but if you, and you’re right to point this out, if you just give it a few moments’ thought, really, what was that about?” Clinton continued in her interview with Gross. “He sexualizes women. He objectifies women. He’s more than happy to comment on what women look like and whether they’re too thin or too fat or whatever his particular obsession might be.”

“But what about women who use restrooms — which is all of us? What about women who give birth — which is many of us? What about women who have all kinds of physical parts of their life?”

“It said to me, ‘No, I can’t be bothered, I can’t even think about that. I want to see you in a low-cut dress. I want to see you in a bathing suit. I want to see whether you fit my standards.’ And I thought it was incredibly weird.”

Read more from Yahoo News: