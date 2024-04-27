Clinic helps those who can’t afford regular dentist visits in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free dental clinic was held in Santa Fe on Friday and Saturday for those who don’t have access or cannot afford the care.

New Mexico Mission of Mercy kicked off the free clinic Friday morning at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

They invited the community to get free work including fillings, cleanings, and extractions.

Attendees didn’t need to make an appointment, but it was on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event was completely run by volunteer dentists, hygienists, physicians, nurses, and members of the community.

