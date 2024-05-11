Cleveland men arrested for gun smuggling; 1 accused of murder-for-hire: FBI

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two Cleveland men accused of trafficking firearms and smuggling them overseas have been arrested, FBI investigators say. One of the suspects is even charged in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Federal agents with the FBI Cleveland Division arrested 66-year-old George Baynes, aka Issa Yusef, and 48-year-old Aaron Betts on Friday.

According to court documents, Baynes allegedly bought and sold new and stolen firearms in an attempt to smuggle them out of the country.

Investigators say Baynes also recruited Betts to buy firearms at a gun show in the Cleveland area.

“Betts purchased and sold multiple firearms to Baynes, a known felon, and further understood the weapons were to be shipped overseas,” according to a FBI Cleveland complaint.

The complaint alleges that Baynes also gave “a cooperating witness” firearms and a gas mask to smuggle overseas and talked about smuggling parts to create pipe bombs.

Baynes also solicited the witness to murder someone he knows, the complaint alleges.

Both Baynes and Betts face various weapons charges, including selling or disposing a firearm to a convicted felon, conspiracy to straw purchase firearms, firearms trafficking and firearms trafficking conspiracy.

Baynes faces additional charges related to attempted smuggling of goods from the United States and murder-for-hire.

They are being held in custody awaiting preliminary hearings.

