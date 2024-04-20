Cleveland County jail inmate dies following medical emergency, officials say

A Cleveland County jail inmate died at a local hospital Friday following a medical episode, according to jail officials.

According to a news release issued by the jail, 36-year-old William Kenneth Moore died at Norman Regional Hospital shortly before midnight.

"Moore was up and interacting before he proceeded to lay down in his bunk around 7:30 p.m. During in-person sight checks conducted between 7:44 p.m. and 10 p.m., no issues were detected in the pod with either Moore or any of the other inmates present," the news release states.

However, according to the release, five minutes after a subsequent in-person site check at 10:50 p.m., a medical alert was issued for an unresponsive Moore who was still in his bunk. Officials said medical and detention center staff arrived in the unit at 10:57 p.m., initiated CPR and dispatched EMS services.

Moore was transported to Norman Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. The news release states that medical staff observed no signs of physical trauma.

However, an investigation into the death has been opened and the cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

Moore had been in the Cleveland County Jail since a December 2022 arrest, according to the release and after having been convicted and sentenced related to charges of aggravated trafficking of illegal substances and firearms violations filed against him, was awaiting transfer to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

