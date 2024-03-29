Cleveland-based company to bring 40 new jobs with annual salary of $100K to Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Horsburgh and Scott Company announced that a facility is coming to Slidell that will bring 40 new jobs at an annual salary of more than $100,000.

According to a release, the Cleveland-based company is a $4.9 million capital investment. The 32-square-foot faciality in Slidell will be for the repair, service and assembly of industrial gearboxes destined for the defense industry.

The facility is expected to create 40 direct new jobs at an annual average salary of more than $100,000.

“I am thrilled that a company like Horsburgh & Scott, a major defense contractor and international manufacturer for a wide range of industries, sees the value of investing in and bringing quality jobs to our community,” said Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer. “The City of Slidell and eastern St. Tammany Parish have all of the right components in place, from strategic geographic location to skilled talent availability, to serve as the Gulf Coast base for H&S’s operations.”

Louisiana Economic Development estimates an additional 57 indirect new jobs, for a total of 97 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region of the state.

“The creation of these well-paying jobs will benefit Louisiana’s skilled manufacturing workers, their children and grandchildren, which in turn helps our communities continue to thrive,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

