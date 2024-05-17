Cleotha Abston agrees to 80-year sentence in Alicia Franklin rape, kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston, the man accused of kidnapping and raping Alicia Franklin in 2021, agreed to the maximum sentence offered by the judge Friday.

Cleotha Abston’s rape trial begins

Judge Lee Coffee issued the following sentences: 20 years for Aggravated Kidnapping, 40 years for Aggravated Rape, and 20 years for Unlawful Weapon.

Friday morning, Abston waived his right to a formal sentence hearing and agreed to serve a total of 80 years consecutively.

The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis jogger and teacher Eliza Fletcher

Abston is also charged with the alleged kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher in 2022.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.