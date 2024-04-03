‘Clem’ the bull breaks free, still on the loose in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A bull is on the loose in St. Charles, and he’s gained a following. On Thursday, several cattle broke free, shutting down a stretch of U.S. Highway 70 westbound following a crash.

All of the cattle were captured, except for one.

“It’s just something you don’t see every day in a city like this,” St. Charles resident Jennifer Sheils said.

Sheils shared her Ring Doorbell footage with FOX 2, showing ‘Clem’ galloping down her street and through her neighbors front yard Saturday night.

She said the video shows her son’s truck pulling up right before the bull is seen prancing past him and down the street, out of sight. She said he immediately came inside and told her what had just happened.

“I was like, you’re joking!” Sheils said. “I checked the ring and, sure enough, there was a cow running down the street.”

Clem’s on-camera moment comes days after he and his cow-hortes decided to shake things up and shut down that stretch of I-70 westbound late Thursday night. Cowpokes were able to wrangle the rest of the cattle up.

Clem’s been on the run ever since.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 they aren’t mad-cow over the situation. Megan Redlawsk is following the search closely.

“You don’t’ see a cow in St. Charles… that’s not normal!” Redlawsk said. “The cow is five, and animal control is zero, because it’s gone five days without them catching it!”

Officials think Clem may be around the Lake Forest or Huntington Ridge neighborhoods. If you see him, you’re asked to keep your distance and call St. Charles Police right away. Their number is (636) 949-3300.

