Clear but windy skies expected for Monday's eclipse in the Coachella Valley

Monday’s solar eclipse won’t be a full one in the Coachella Valley, but what desert residents will see of the celestial phenomenon won’t be eclipsed by clouds in the desert.

The National Weather Service in San Diego is forecasting mostly sunny skies for the valley Monday, though those skies will be swept by potentially strong winds. Winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of perhaps 40 mph in the afternoon, will keep the clouds away but may kick up dust that likely won’t impede eclipse viewers.

The total eclipse, the first one for the United States since 2017 and the last one for the country until 2044, will be seen in a path from Texas to the northeastern states. The path of the total eclipse will be 115 miles wide, but in several areas including Texas, heavy clouds are expected to limit viewing of the eclipse. Forecasts are for a 55% chance of rain in areas like San Antonio and Austin and 40% in Dallas.

In the Coachella Valley, the partial eclipse will begin shortly after 10 a.m. and continue until about 12:30 p.m. At its peak, the eclipse will shade just over half of the sun here.

A near-peak view of the October 2023 solar eclipse, as seen from Rancho Mirage Community Park.

Several eclipse viewing activities have been set up in the Coachella Valley and nearby desert. Those include the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory and the entirety of the Joshua Tree National Park. Some viewing places, including the observatory in Rancho Mirage, will be providing protective eyewear for the event.

