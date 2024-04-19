Cleanup, restoration efforts continue after severe storm hits NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Communities in Northeast Kansas are still picking up after Wednesday nights round of severe storms.

Some folks in Pottawatomie and Jefferson counties still have quite a bit of cleaning up to do in the aftermath of last night’s storm. Severe thunderstorms and strong winds caused major damages to houses, schools, barns and cars. The storm left many Northeast Kansans without power.

In Jefferson County, one homeowner is left with missing roof tiles, fallen trees and a completely destroyed barn. 27 News spoke to Colby Farrant, a friend and neighbor who said his family is helping with the cleanup because rebuilding after this kind of damage is hard work.

“My family farms right up the road,” Farrant said. “Soon as we heard this we brought over our telehandler and trying to do whatever else we can to help fix because it’s family pretty much.”

Kerry Lacock, the Superintendent of the Kaw Valley Unified School District 321 said the damage to school property in St. Marys is extensive. He said classes for all students and all sports activities had to be cancelled today, and will be again tomorrow.

“HVAC units that were rolled over on top of our buildings, we had roofs that were torn loose, we had anything that was outside that wasn’t properly tied down is scattered to the wind,” Lacock said. “We are hoping to get back in as soon as possible, we’re going to try and have the least amount of impact on our students that we can, but we want to make sure that it’s safe.”

A 27 News reporter spoke to St. Marys Chief of Police Derek Cid about the storm and how the power outages have city residents north of elm street under a boil water advisory. He said those affected by the advisory can come by the police station to pick up cases of clean drinking water.

He also says while the damage is significant, they’re grateful it wasn’t much worse.

“We’re very lucky, very fortunate,” Cid said. “We did not have any injures, any fatalities. Some property damage, from the limbs on vehicles and trees falling on vehicles.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the boil water advisory will remain in place until they can confirm the water supply is not contaminated.

