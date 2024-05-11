Class of 2024 takes next step into the world

(WFXR) — On Friday, May 10, it was graduation day for thousands of students in our area. On Friday, both Virginia Tech and Liberty University held their commencement ceremonies, thousands flocking to the campuses as they celebrate the new alumni.

For many, it’s their first time walking the stage. For others, it’s the end of a journey disrupted.

“I started this process in 2018, and then of course Covid came and it did a lot to affect my path. But I’m here, I finally graduated with my master’s in divinity,” said Gerald Edwards, a Liberty University 2024 graduate.

“There’s a lot of community on campus through that and then to see things change over the years and now get to be done is great,” echoed another graduate, Logan Hancock.

On Friday, Liberty University celebrated its 51st graduating class. Over 10,000 students registered for the ceremony.

However, Liberty was not the only university welcoming new graduates into its alumni ranks. Early Friday morning, Virginia Tech honored nearly 8,000 graduates with a ceremony of their own.

“I’m very excited, but I’m also very sad. I only spent two years here, I transferred here. So, it’s very sad that it’s getting kind of cut short for me,” said Paris Todd, a Virginia Tech 2024 graduate.

Students from both schools say they are ready to take their next steps, saying goodbye to what they know to take on the world.

Both universities will continue with their graduation ceremonies for individual colleges into Saturday, May 11.

