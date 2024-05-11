Class of 2024 finally gets their moment to shine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — College graduation is always a monumental moment, but this year it means a little bit more.

That’s because four years ago, those students were high school seniors when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

They didn’t get to experience what makes high school fun, like prom, senior week, and graduation.

Christopher Newport University senior Reagan Connelly thought back to what she was doing on that week in March.

“I remember I was going to New York City for a trip for my choir and everything got canceled at the last minute,” Connelly said, “It was kind of crazy and we didn’t know if we would come here in the fall. It was a lot of uncertainty.”

She said that feeling of uncertainty didn’t stop when she stepped foot onto campus her freshman year at the height of the pandemic.

“We got here and we had to wear masks outside, I remember, in like 90 degree heat,” Connelly said. “It was hard to make friendships because you couldn’t go to other people’s buildings. So I could only be with people in my building.”

But, she told 10 On Your Side that it was all worth it to see lines of chairs and a stage on the Great Lawn for Saturday’s graduation.

“The president said it would have to be pouring down rain for us to move this thing inside because they know how important it is to us,” she said. “I think it’s important even if we weren’t the COVID year. It’s really important for us to be together as a class, so I’m excited for it.”

Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Hughes said the ceremony will be held in a way so that students’ families can be up close for their special moment.

“They’ve had an experience on our campus where it’s very intimate, it’s very personal,” Hughes said. “Our graduation is going to be like that, but they also need to have that traditional pomp and circumstance.”

That includes a decades-old CNU tradition.

“When they first arrive, they sign the honor code and we give them a penny,” Hughes said. “Tomorrow, they’re going to toss that in the fountain, that’s a really great and special, powerful experience for us.”

Reagan said after graduation, she’s heading to law school.

