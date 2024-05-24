Clarence Thomas Criticizes Brown V. Board Of Education Decision While Ruling In Racial Gerrymandering Case, Black Twitter Calls Him ‘Uncle Ruckus’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received his fair share of criticism for his staunchly conservative rulings and his attempts to downplay racism in the United States. But Justice Thomas may have outdone himself this time by attacking desegregation, as he criticizes the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

Thomas criticizes "extravagant uses of judicial power"

Thomas’ latest controversial opinion came as part of a ruling in which the Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with Republican legislators in South Carolina who redrew the state’s congressional district lines to benefit white Republican voters. As Slate explained, Thomas went a step further, writing a concurring opinion that calls into question the Supreme Court’s power to overturn any congressional maps. And in making the argument that the courts had overly expanded their power, Thomas criticized the Brown v. Board of Education ruling as another example of the Supreme Court overstepping its authority, arguing that the Supreme Court took “extraordinary remedial measures” to speed up desegregation. Even if necessary at the time, Thomas argued that these “extravagant uses of judicial power are at odds with the history and tradition of the equity power and the Framers’ design.” Thomas has long criticized the Brown decision, Slate noted.

"Wants to slam the door shut behind him"

Social media quickly took note of Thomas issuing this opinion just after the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board ruling.

Y’all, this black man decided to attack Brown vs the Board of Education ruling, a week after the 70th anniversary. The same black man who replaced Thurgood Marshall, who was the HEAD LAWYER in the landmark decision. That is some SHIT. Like what is going on!!? https://t.co/KbI7JchTrl — gee. (@geeondruh) May 24, 2024

Thomas’ opinion is ironic considering that he was appointed to the Supreme Court to replace previous Justice Thurgood Marshall, who as a lawyer was the architect of the Brown v. Board case. “Clarence Thomas being Thurgood Marshall’s successor has got to be the WORST downgrade in Black history,” Whitney Alese tweeted.

Clarence Thomas being Thurgood Marshall’s successor has got to be the WORST downgrade in Black history. https://t.co/VSlSlhqpUf — Whitney Alese (@TheReclaimed) May 24, 2024

Professor Jasmine Harris wrote that “Thomas is the epitome of a Black person who took advantage of every institutional support to get to his station in life and wants to slam the door shut behind him.”

Thomas is the epitome of a Black person who took advantage of every institutional support to get to his station in life and wants to slam the door shut behind him. Beware the Black person who wants to be the only one in the room. https://t.co/l1RDiWa5B2 — Dr. Jasmine Harris (@DrHarrisJay) May 24, 2024

"He not like us"

A number of commenters speculated on Thomas’ political and personal motivations. Activist @LaFemme_Negrita tweeted that “Justice Thomas has a white supremacist sponsor, Harlan Crow, whose goal is to dismantle every single civil rights advancement in this country.”

Justice Thomas has a white supremacist sponsor, Harlan Crow, whose goal is to dismantle every single civil rights advancement in this country. Justice Thomas is getting started. https://t.co/jE3kibzoti https://t.co/hUoKxcVyRP — La Femme Negrita (@LaFemme_Negrita) May 24, 2024

Another social media user wrote, “This man probably hates mirrors because they provide a constant reminder that HE is NOT one of them.”

This man probably hates mirrors because they provide a constant reminder that HE is NOT one of them. pic.twitter.com/fLugCKsWdC — ✨ Ed 🤦🏽‍♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) May 24, 2024

Yet another tweeted, “The real Uncle Ruckus.”

The real Uncle Ruckus https://t.co/IOZiw1x4o9 — Mary Wilson (@TheeMaryWilson) May 24, 2024

Former book publisher Lisa Lucas simply wrote, “He not like us.”

He not like us https://t.co/MxTfZXVvUW — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) May 24, 2024

As the Supreme Court continues to be dominated by Thomas and the rest of the conservative majority, look for more controversial rulings and opinions to come from the highest court in the land. And watch for social media to call out Thomas and others who push a similar agenda to roll back rights in the country.