Clackamas Fire battles blaze at historic Timberline Lodge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Fire has confirmed that a fire has broken out on Mt. Hood’s Timberline Lodge Thursday night.

Officials said reports started pouring in around 9:30 p.m. about the attic of the historic lodge being on fire. This activated a response from fire crews from Hoodland Fire, Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire and Estacada Fire, who are all on the scene fighting the blaze, according to a press release from Clackamas Fire.

Officials said following a preliminary search, crews determined everyone made it outside and safe. Employees of the lodge originally called the fire in.

Just after 11 p.m., a Clackamas Fire spokesperson confirmed to KOIN 6 News that no one was injured and that the fire had been kept to the attic and the roof. What’s more, he said crews have been making progress in knocking down the fire and making sure there are no more hotspots.

Around 11:25 p.m., KOIN 6 News received another update from John Burton, the director of marketing and public affairs for Timberline Lodge. He told us the fire is now out but that firefighters are still working on putting out hotspots. He said guests and employees were evacuated and are all safe. What’s more, Burton said Oregon State Police have also closed all the roads near the lodge.

The investigation as to the cause of the fire is ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article with more information as soon as it becomes available.

