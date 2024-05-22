Civil rights leader Malcolm X inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN - Omaha-born civil rights leader Malcolm X, who would've been 99 on May 19, became the first Black person to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in the State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

State lawmakers, community members, and Malcolm X's family attended the ceremony, which took place nearly two years after he was chosen for this honor. JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the Executive Director of the Malcolm X Foundation, who nominated him, emphasized the significance of this recognition.

February 21, 1965; Rochester, NY; Malcolm X speaks at Corn Hill Methodist Church, just 5 days before his death on Feb. 21, 1965. Mandatory Credit: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle-USA TODAY NETWORK

"He was born Malcolm Little in Omaha during a heightened period of racial tension, and he evolved into the human rights hero that we know and love today," said LeFlore-Ejike.

"From here on out, the induction of Malcolm X into the Hall of Fame can be a tool for educators, historians and emerging leaders to not only explain the importance of collaboration ... but also how to tell the full story of the transformation of Malcolm X," added the head of the Malcolm X Foundation.

Nebrasak Gov. Jim Pillen, JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike and Ilyasah Shabazz speak at Malcolm X's Nebraska Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925 to his parents, Earl and Louise Little, his family moved to Milwaukee soon after his birth after the Klu Klux Klan threatened them. The young Malcolm and his six siblings were eventually placed into the foster care system after his father died and his mother was institutionalized.

While in prison from 1946 to 1952 for robbery charges in Massachusetts, Malcolm Little converted to the Nation of Islam and stopped smoking, gambling and eating pork. He dedicated his time in prison to self-education through reading books and participating in many of the prison courses.

Shortly after his release in 1952, he moved to Chicago, became a minister under Elijah Muhammad, and changed his name to Malcolm X. He went on to become a prominent and controversial figure in the Civil Rights Movement, advocating for change with an approach that differed from that of other leaders, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

During his life, he had six daughters, one of whom spoke at his induction ceremony. "While my father and his family did not remain long in Omaha after his birth, it is here that the roots of Malcolm X were planted," Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's daughter, said at the ceremony.

"Let Malcolm's dedication to truth and justice inspire us all, ensuring that future generations understand the full story of my father's life and transformation as it relates to your own journeys," said Shabazz.

Inductees into the Nebraska Hall of Fame are chosen every five years. They must either have been born in Nebraska, gained prominence while living in the state or been influenced by Nebraska while residing in the state. They must also have been deceased for 35 or more years.

Artist Nathan Murray stands with his bust of Malcolm X at the Nebraska Hall of Fame induction ceremony May 22. 2024.

A bronze bust of Malcolm X sculpted by Nebraska artist Nathan Murray will be permanently displayed in the cavernous halls of the Nebraska Capitol alongside other inductees, including Standing Bear, William "Buffalo Bill" Cody and author Willa Cather. Murray, a nationally recognized artist, was selected last year to sculpt the bust.

"I wanted to come at the project with a sense of respect for who Malcolm X was," Murray said at the ceremony. "I know how important this piece is for the state of Nebraska, and I'm really happy to have my work honored here as well as Malcolm X's and all his contributions to not just the state of Nebraska or the United States, but for the world."

Last month, Malcolm X was also recognized after the Nebraska Legislature voted to honor his life and legacy by declaring May 19, his birthday, El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, or Malcolm X Day.

Ernie Chambers, an 86-year-old Omaha native and civil rights activist who served a record 46 years in the Nebraska Legislature, said he did not expect to see this induction in his lifetime.

"I never thought that I'd live long enough to see a white, conservative, Republican governor of a white, ultra-conservative state like Nebraska participate in the adoption of Malcolm X," Chambers said at the ceremony.

Ahjané Forbes contributed to the reporting of this story

