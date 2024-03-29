Nebraska approves Malcolm X Day, honoring civil rights leader born in Omaha 99 years ago

The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill on Thursday that would honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Malcolm X.

The bill, that was adopted by Sen. Terrell McKinney (D-NE), will recognize May 19 as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz or Malcolm X Day. The day will be used to honor the contributions that Malcolm X made to the society and celebrate his life and legacy.

“The establishment of Malcom X Day in Nebraska marks a significant milestone, symbolizing the state’s acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions and enduring legacy of its foremost advocate for human rights,” McKinney told USA TODAY.

In addition, McKinney said that Malcolm X was also recently inducted into the Nebraska State Hall of Fame.

Malcolm X Day will be observed on the slain civil right's leaders birthday, but it is not a state holiday. It will be marked as a day for students to learn more about the human rights activist.

“It is my hope that his story and selfless dedication serves as an enduring beacon, guiding our state and nation towards a brighter future for all of us especially Black people,” McKinney said.

Who was Malcolm X?

Born on May 19, 1925, in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm X was a prominent figure within the Black and Muslim communities as an advocate in the 1950s and 60s.

While in prison from 1946 to 1952 for robbery charges, Malcolm X converted to the Nation of Islam and he stopped smoking, gambling and eating pork. During his time in prison, he educated himself by reading books and participating in many of the prison courses. After his release, Malcolm X became a force for change as an outspoken and often controversial leader in the Civil Rights Movement whose approach stood in contrast to other leaders, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Throughout his years of advocacy, Malcolm X created and founded many mosques and temples and was a strong intellect who spoke directly to the Black community, telling them to stand up for themselves during the Civil Rights Movement.

Legislature Timeline for Malcolm X Day

The Nebraska Legislature outlined the process to pass Malcolm X Day:

Introduced: The bill was introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad (D-NE) on Jan. 9.

Committee: Heard and referred the bill to Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Jan. 26.

General: Placed on General File and advanced to Enrollment and Review Initial on Feb. 2.

E & R: Advanced to Enrollment and Review Initial on Feb. 8.

Select: The bill was placed on Select File and advanced to Enrollment and Review for Engrossment. Sen. Terrell McKinney adopted the bill on Feb. 14.

Engross: Advanced to Enrollment and Review for Reengrossment on Feb. 20.

Final: A final reading of the bill was conducted and passed with a vote of 42-0-7 on Feb. 28.

Passed: The bill was officially passed on March 28.

Signed: The bill is waiting to be review by Gov. Jim Pillen (R-NE).

In Nebraska, once a bill is sent to the governor's office, the governor can sign or veto the bill within five days. If a bill is not signed or vetoed by the governor, it automatically becomes law, according to Nebraska Council of School Administrators.

