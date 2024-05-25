City Watch in effect after teenage mother runs away with infant daughter, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been put in effect for an endangered child whose mother ran away with her, police say.

Four-month-old Magnolia Love-Miller, was last seen in the 2300 block of Chelsea Avenue. The infant has been described as 20 inches long and weighs 13 pounds.

At 10:16 a.m. on May 16, the City Watch says that the infant was taken by her 17-year-old biological mother, Kamaya Love-Miller.

Police say that Kamaya is a habitual runaway, who left with the infant on foot without permission and refuses to return.

Kamaya has been described as a 4’7″ young woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if you see the victim or the suspect, you call 901-545-2677.

