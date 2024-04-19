City of Troy to reopen part of street today where historical Tavern building located

People in Troy will no longer see a detour on West Main Street by the town square.

News Center 7 previously reported back in June that West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets was closed to both pedestrians and vehicles after the chief building inspector and Troy fire chief determined that the Tavern Building was unsafe.

On Thursday night, the Miami County Building Department determined that requirements to stabilize work on the 112-118 W. Main Street buildings have been completed, according to the Miami County Commissioner’s Office.

The order’s lifting clears the way for West Main Street to be reopened between Cherry and Plum Streets just west of Troy’s Public Square.

A statement by the Miami County Commission late Thursday night said the county building department, “has determined that the requirements necessary under the Ohio Building Code to stabilize the building have been completed.”

The adjudication order was lifted, the county said.

“The City of Troy has agreed to open West Main Street on April 19th due to the order being lifted,” the county said in a statement.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.