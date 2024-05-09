City pursues blight removal

May 9—CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council on Tuesday authorized $200,000 for acquisition, demolition and/or site preparation of several residential properties on Central Avenue.

The city hopes to remove blight from that area, which can be seen from Interstate 68, and for now create green space although future development could be possible.

The matter is contingent on matching funds from Allegany County.

Cumberland Director of Administrative Services Ken Tressler on Tuesday said his department met with some, and plans to talk to all, of the 14 property owners involved.

"We think there's enough interest," he said. "We all feel pretty good about this project."

The land could be considered for a state community legacy program that provides funding for local government and organizations to develop projects that strengthen communities.

In other news, the council:

—Transferred two lots at Rear Greene Street to Betsy Harrison and her husband Thomas for $600. Details of the deal include the property will be conveyed to the Harrisons via quitclaim deed "containing no warranties or representations of any kind," and the couple will pay required recordation and transfer taxes.

—Authorized a cost share agreement with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration, for the Fayette Street bridge over the CSX railway, with the city's portion estimated at $121,880.52, which is 20% of the total estimated cost of $609,402.58.

—Accepted a fiscal 2025 $97,000 state grant with a $9,700 city match for Constitution Park playground equipment.

—Heard from city administrator Jeff Silka that a contract could be authorized next month for a $575,000 skate park planned for the Gene Mason Sports Complex in South Cumberland. Funding for the project includes federal American Rescue Plan Act money with $325,000 from the city and $250,000 from Allegany County government.

