Is a city park planned in the East Village? Here's what we know

Planned construction of a stormwater basin in Des Moines' East Village this year could usher in a major side benefit: a city park and recreation area in the growing residential district.

The city has long known that it would need a basin on the eastern side of the Market District development, adjacent to the East Village, to help manage stormwater runoff. Original plans showed a pond surrounded by native plants.

But as conversations continued, Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said, an idea emerged to kill two birds with one stone by situating the basin in a way that would leave space available for other uses.

"As they carved out a stormwater basin, we said, 'Hey, that's already city land. Let's just work with our friends in Public Works to get a corner,'" he said. "We don't have to buy land for stormwater and a park. We just need the one."

The city's "preferred concept" for a East Village Park site plan.

New renderings show a promenade, pavilion and playground as well as basketball and multi-sport courts. Larger than the MidAmerican Energy Two Rivers Park overlooking the Des Moines River, under construction on the other side of the Market District, East Village Park would extend from the Southeast 14th Street bridge on the east to East Seventh Street on the west.

Bordering it on the north would be an existing rail line and a walking trail extending through the Market District from the Red Bridge over the Des Moines River, and on the south, a spur of Elm Street and another rail line separating it from an industrial area north of East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

It would be the third park in Des Moines to take advantage of stormwater management needs, after Cohen Park south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the proposed East Ninth Street Basin Park in the Highland Park area.

"We have thousands of folks living downtown, and one of the things we're hearing is, 'I'm happy, but I'll need to move out as I have kids. We don't have amenities,'" Page said.

He said the city has worked to address that concern downtown with the construction of a park on land under long-term loan from EMC Insurance on Walnut Street.

"So we've built EMC on the west side, and this will help on the east side," he said.

A map of East Village and the proposed Market District development.

East Village Park is still in the earliest planning stages, with no funding or timeline for the development. Page noted that the project isn't in Des Moines' current capital improvement program, which budgets six years out.

While work is underway to build the stormwater basin, residents won't see progress on the park anytime soon — unless a private donor steps forward, as with EMC and MidAmerican parks.

"We don't have any money in the budget, but we know it's important to have this plan ready," Page said.

What would East Village Park have that Two Rivers doesn't?

Two Rivers Park will be located west of the future Market District in the East Village of Des Moines.

Notably absent from the plans for MidAmerican's sponsored park, unveiled late last year, were a dedicated children's play area and sports facilities. A report from city staff said the park's open space will allow for "casual" recreation opportunities.

With the development of East Village Park, those amenities could finally be within walking distance of the Market District, the East Village and the central business district. Page added that the city's planning team was deliberate in not duplicating Two Rivers' design, instead offering something not yet in the area.

"This one will have different facilities," he said. "Two Rivers is also meant to have more events, while this will be a neighborhood park."

