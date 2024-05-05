City of New Orleans confirms new director of property management

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has confirmed Howard E. “Trey” Nobles as its director of property management.

According to a news release, Nobles has served as the acting director of the Department of Property Management since January and was confirmed by the New Orleans City Council on Thursday, May 2.

NOLA Ready seeking volunteers ahead of active hurricane season

City officials said Nobles will oversee “the strategic management and maintenance of the City’s diverse property portfolio” through optimizing property utilization and managing the use of city-owned assets.

They said he has been involved with the city in different capacities since 2015.

Nobles previously served as disaster recovery specialist III in the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as federal grants manager and Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance policy adviser for the City of New Orleans.

Best suburbs in New Orleans

The release states Nobles earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at Tulane University and has several FEMA and state certifications.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve the City of New Orleans as Director of Property Management,” said Nobles. “I am committed to collaborating with City agencies and partners to ensure that our properties are managed effectively and contribute to the continued prosperity of our city.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.