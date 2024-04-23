Lubbock Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Rob Keinast has been named the department's interim chief as the city looks to replace outgoing Chief Shaun Fogerson, the city announced Tuesday.

The City of Lubbock announced the appointment of Rob Keinast as the interim fire chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue on April 23, 2024.

According to a news release from the city, the Lubbock City Council approved Keinast's appointment during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon.

"I cannot thank Chief Fogerson enough for his 31 years of service and leadership to our department. Without Chief Fogerson's leadership, Lubbock Fire Rescue would not be the state-of-the-art department it is today," Keinast said in a statement. "On behalf of our department, we would like to wish Chief Fogerson a long and happy retirement. It is an honor and privilege to serve as the Interim Fire Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue. I stand committed to having Lubbock Fire Rescue remain an innovative and professional fire service serving our great community."

More: Lubbock Fire Rescue fire chief announces retirement in May after 31 years of service

Keinast, who has served as deputy chief since 2014, has 25 years of experience with LFR, joining in 1999 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.

After joining, Keinast has been promoted over the years. In 2004, he was promoted to equipment operator, lieutenant in 2007, captain in 2011, battalion chief in 2013 and division chief in 2014 before being appointed deputy chief.

Keinast will assume his new role on May 4, with Fogerson's last day being May 3.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: City of Lubbock announces appointment of interim fire chief