City elections 2024: Here's who's running for Mayor and council seats around Metro Phoenix

Local city races are off to a start now that the deadline for potential candidates to submit their signatures to clerk offices around the county has passed.

To qualify as a mayoral or council candidate, they must submit nomination paperwork with a qualifying number of signatures. Each city has its own number based on voter turnout in the previous elections.

Write-in candidates have until June 20 to file and are not required to file nomination paperwork.

Most cities hold their city council and mayoral elections during the primary elections. This year primary elections take place on July 30.

Deadline to challenge candidate signatures

Candidates can have their nomination signatures challenged in court. The deadline to file challenges to Maricopa Superior Court is April 15.

Challengers can review the signatures first by filing a public records request act with the city clerk’s office.

Challengers have to submit the action the petition number, line number and basis for the challenge for each signature being challenged.

A Maricopa Superior Court judge will decide within 10 days of the filing. The decision can be appealed only to the state supreme court.

Which cities have elections this July?

Here's who's on the ballot in each city.

Avondale:

Mayor: Mike Pineda, Veronica Malone.

City Council: Natosha Edmonds, Jeannette Garcia, Gloria Solorio, Shari Weise.

Chandler:

City Council: Christine Ellis, OD Harris, Jennifer Hawkins, Ajlan "AJ" Kurdoglu, Cicely Rocha-Miller, Michael Simon, Joseph Yang

Gilbert:

Mayor: Scott Anderson, Natalie DiBernardo, Shane Krauser

Town Council: Aaron Accurso, Kenny Buckland, Monte Lyons, Noah Mundt

Glendale:

Mayor: Jamie Aldama, Jerry Weiers

City Council, Cactus district: Lupe Conchas, Ian Hugh

CIty CouncIl, Sahuaro district: Ray Malnar

City Council, Yucca district: Lupe Encinas, Dianna Guzman

Goodyear:

City Council: Angie Amarillas, Benita Beckles, Laura Kaino, Tamara Floyd, Teri Roberts, Trey Terry

Litchfield Park:

City Council: Suzanne Allen, Ron Clair, Andrew Fraser

Mesa:

Mayor: R. Carey Davis, Mark A. Freeman, Scott Neely, Scott Smith, Ryan Winkle

City Council, District 1: Rich Adams, Zachary Hichez, Tim Meyer, Ron Williams

City Council, Distirct 2: Julie Spilsbury, Melody Whetstone

City Council, District 3: Francisco Heredia, Marc Lavender

Peoria:

Mayor: Alyson “Aly” Cline, Kevin Sartor,

City Council, District 2: Earle Greenberg

City Council, District 3: Patrick Duffy

City Council, District 4: Johnny V. Melton

Queen Creek:

Town Council: Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Leah Martineau

Scottsdale:

Mayor: Lisa Borowsky, Linda Milhaven, David "Dave" Ortega

City Council: Tammy Caputi, Stephen H. Casares, Jan Dubauskas, Tom Durham, Mason Gates, Adam Kwasman, Justin Laos, Robert "Bob" Lettieri, Maryann McAllen

Suprise:

City Council, Mesquite district : Thomas Bottorf, Matt Bullock Laura Page

City Council, Ironwood district : Rick Stokes

City Council, Willow district : Jon Edward

Tolleson:

Mayor: Juan Rodriguez

City Council: Christine Chavira, Adolfo Gamez, Cruzita Mendoza.

Run-off races will be held during the November general elections.

Which cities have elections in November?

Phoenix, Tempe and Buckeye run on a different election calendar than most cities.

Phoenix will hold its council and mayoral races during the November general election. If a run-off is needed, that will take place in March. Potential Phoenix candidates don't need to file until August.

Tempe holds its elections in the spring. Voters in March reelected its mayor and two council incumbents and voted in one newcomer to its city council.

Buckeye holds its city elections in the fall of even years. This year there will be a mayoral seat and three council seats on the ballot. Here's who's on the ballot for Buckeye voters.

Buckeye:

Mayor: Eric Orsborn

City Council, District 1: Tony Youngker

City Council, District 2: Ryan Belshee, Jamaine Berry, Ted “Tedy” Burton, Steven Sterling

City Council, District 3: Curtis Beard, Michelle Hess

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who's running for Mayor, city council in the Phoenix area in 2024