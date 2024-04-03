City elections 2024: Here's who's running for Mayor and council seats around Metro Phoenix
Local city races are off to a start now that the deadline for potential candidates to submit their signatures to clerk offices around the county has passed.
To qualify as a mayoral or council candidate, they must submit nomination paperwork with a qualifying number of signatures. Each city has its own number based on voter turnout in the previous elections.
Write-in candidates have until June 20 to file and are not required to file nomination paperwork.
Most cities hold their city council and mayoral elections during the primary elections. This year primary elections take place on July 30.
Deadline to challenge candidate signatures
Candidates can have their nomination signatures challenged in court. The deadline to file challenges to Maricopa Superior Court is April 15.
Challengers can review the signatures first by filing a public records request act with the city clerk’s office.
Challengers have to submit the action the petition number, line number and basis for the challenge for each signature being challenged.
A Maricopa Superior Court judge will decide within 10 days of the filing. The decision can be appealed only to the state supreme court.
Which cities have elections this July?
Here's who's on the ballot in each city.
Avondale:
Mayor: Mike Pineda, Veronica Malone.
City Council: Natosha Edmonds, Jeannette Garcia, Gloria Solorio, Shari Weise.
Chandler:
City Council: Christine Ellis, OD Harris, Jennifer Hawkins, Ajlan "AJ" Kurdoglu, Cicely Rocha-Miller, Michael Simon, Joseph Yang
Gilbert:
Mayor: Scott Anderson, Natalie DiBernardo, Shane Krauser
Town Council: Aaron Accurso, Kenny Buckland, Monte Lyons, Noah Mundt
Glendale:
Mayor: Jamie Aldama, Jerry Weiers
City Council, Cactus district: Lupe Conchas, Ian Hugh
CIty CouncIl, Sahuaro district: Ray Malnar
City Council, Yucca district: Lupe Encinas, Dianna Guzman
Goodyear:
City Council: Angie Amarillas, Benita Beckles, Laura Kaino, Tamara Floyd, Teri Roberts, Trey Terry
Litchfield Park:
City Council: Suzanne Allen, Ron Clair, Andrew Fraser
Mesa:
Mayor: R. Carey Davis, Mark A. Freeman, Scott Neely, Scott Smith, Ryan Winkle
City Council, District 1: Rich Adams, Zachary Hichez, Tim Meyer, Ron Williams
City Council, Distirct 2: Julie Spilsbury, Melody Whetstone
City Council, District 3: Francisco Heredia, Marc Lavender
Peoria:
Mayor: Alyson “Aly” Cline, Kevin Sartor,
City Council, District 2: Earle Greenberg
City Council, District 3: Patrick Duffy
City Council, District 4: Johnny V. Melton
Queen Creek:
Town Council: Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Leah Martineau
Scottsdale:
Mayor: Lisa Borowsky, Linda Milhaven, David "Dave" Ortega
City Council: Tammy Caputi, Stephen H. Casares, Jan Dubauskas, Tom Durham, Mason Gates, Adam Kwasman, Justin Laos, Robert "Bob" Lettieri, Maryann McAllen
Suprise:
City Council, Mesquite district : Thomas Bottorf, Matt Bullock Laura Page
City Council, Ironwood district : Rick Stokes
City Council, Willow district : Jon Edward
Tolleson:
Mayor: Juan Rodriguez
City Council: Christine Chavira, Adolfo Gamez, Cruzita Mendoza.
Run-off races will be held during the November general elections.
Which cities have elections in November?
Phoenix, Tempe and Buckeye run on a different election calendar than most cities.
Phoenix will hold its council and mayoral races during the November general election. If a run-off is needed, that will take place in March. Potential Phoenix candidates don't need to file until August.
Tempe holds its elections in the spring. Voters in March reelected its mayor and two council incumbents and voted in one newcomer to its city council.
Buckeye holds its city elections in the fall of even years. This year there will be a mayoral seat and three council seats on the ballot. Here's who's on the ballot for Buckeye voters.
Buckeye:
Mayor: Eric Orsborn
City Council, District 1: Tony Youngker
City Council, District 2: Ryan Belshee, Jamaine Berry, Ted “Tedy” Burton, Steven Sterling
City Council, District 3: Curtis Beard, Michelle Hess
