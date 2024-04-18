City of Derry to Majorca flights not to go ahead

The nine scheduled flights will not go ahead due to "operational reasons" [Getty Images]

Flights from City of Derry Airport to Majorca will not be going ahead this summer due to "operational reasons".

The Londonderry-Palma route, which is operated by Travel Solutions, has been cancelled without a single flight ever taking off .

"Our team have been reaching out to passengers booked and they have been offered alternative holidays, both from City of Derry and from Belfast airports," Travel Solutions have said.

Some of those impacted have decided to cancel and will receive a full refund, a spokesperson added.

In a statement, managing director at City of Derry Airport, Steve Frazer, said they "understand the difficult decision" Travel Solutions has had to make on the cancellation of the nine Palma flights due to depart from City of Derry Airport this summer.

"We recognise this is upsetting news for those across our local catchment area who were booked to travel."

Mr Bradley confirmed that the Travel Solutions holiday charter services from City of Derry Airport to Faro in Portugal will operate as scheduled this summer with the first flight taking off on Monday 20 May.