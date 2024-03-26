City Council launches redistricting effort

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has launched its 2024 Council District redistricting process, which happens every four years.

The City Clerk is required by City Charter to set the six Council District boundaries to ensure districts remain comparable in population as the City changes in population.

“Redistricting is the critical process of adjusting Council Districts to help ensuring that each Colorado Springs resident has an equal voice in their city government,” said City Clerk Sarah Johnson. “We’re excited to launch this important process and will soon share details on public meetings where residents can share thoughts on the district maps.”

Click here to view the previous redistricting boundaries finalized in Nov. 2020Download

The districts were last re-aligned in 2020 and the City Clerk is now reviewing the districts ahead of the 2025 General Municipal Election. Districts must be substantially equal in population, contiguous, and comply with Voting Rights Act and other pertinent laws. The plan is not approved by the Mayor or City Council.

City Council is in the process of appointing a volunteers District Process Advisory Committee. The committee will serve as an advisory body to educate the public, assist the City Clerk, and advise City Council on the districting process. The committee will hold at least one public meeting in each council district to solicit public input.

The City Clerk will release a preliminary district report and map in October after the committee gathers citizen comments. After further opportunity for public input, the City Clerk will prepare the final district report on setting the district boundaries no earlier than November 4 and no later than December 2.

