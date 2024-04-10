City commissioners vote 3-2 to let voters decide if they deserve a $45,000 raise

Tallahassee city commissioners voted to proceed with a charter amendment that would allow voters to decide if they deserve a $45,000 raise.

During their meeting on Wednesday, city commissioners voted 3-2 to place a charter amendment on November ballots that if approved would double their salaries to the same amount made by their counterparts on the Leon County Commission.

Tallahassee city commissioners meet Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to vote on proposed amendments to the city charter. They voted 3-2 in favor of allowing voters decide in November whether to increase their pay from $45,000 to $90,000, which is what county commissioners earn.

Under the current charter, city commissioners earn half the salary of county commissioners, with the exception of the mayor, who earns the same amount. County commissioners, whose salary is set by state formula, and the mayor earn about $90,000 a year; city commissioners make about $45,000.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox made the motion to put the question on ballots. She said she was working another job when she got elected in 2018 but “wasn’t able to do that and represent the citizens of Tallahassee appropriately.”

“If we intend for ... future City Commissions to have people who can afford to do this — not wealthy people, not retired people or people who really love this city and want to move forward — we must do something about the compensation,” Williams-Cox said.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and Mayor John Dailey voted in favor of the motion, though they both said they didn’t know if they’d personally support it at the ballot box. Dailey said the measure had been “properly studied” by the Charter Review Committee, which recommended a pay increase.

“What is brought before us today is whether to put this on the ballot to allow the citizens to vote,” Dailey said. “This is one of the few opportunities of direct democracy that our government has.”

City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted no. Matlow said the city “can’t be trusted” to make sure firefighters, who are locked in protracted contract negotiations with the city, are paid fairly. And he noted that the city, in a budget workshop earlier in the day, was projecting a $3.8 million deficit for the 2025 fiscal year.

“We have to do better,” Matlow said. “It’s not the time to ask for more money. I’m open to that conversation in the future if the community (says) that’s what we need to get quality representation, but I haven’t heard that at this time.”

The Charter Review Committee held a meeting at the Frenchtown Renaissance Center on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Richardson, who called Matlow’s comments “disingenuous,” said a new firefighter contract was in the hands of a special magistrate and that the issue would be dealt with before the charter referendum in the fall. He said he doesn’t need the extra pay but that future commission hopefuls might.

“There may be others who would want to serve — and I’ve talked to some — but they couldn’t live off the salary that we’re paying compared to the $90,000 a year that a county commissioner and the mayor is paid,” Richardson said.

City Commissioners come up with their own pay plan

The Charter Review Committee, a 10-person board appointed by the commission, debated the pay question for weeks before coming up with a plan to increase their salaries.

Under the CRC proposal, a committee would have studied the pay question before commissioners decided themselves on an amount, which would have been set in ordinance. City commissioners debated Wednesday that but ultimately came up with their own proposal, which would continue to tie their salaries to county commissioner pay.

Commissioners change position from 2022

The vote was something of a turnabout for Matlow, Dailey and Richardson.

In February 2022, Matlow proposed a ballot measure to bring City Commission salaries up to that of their Leon County Commission colleagues. He and Williams-Cox, along with then-Commissioner Elaine Bryant supported the measure at the time. Dailey and Richardson were opposed. Bryant also served on the Charter Review Committee and voted in favor of a pay raise.

In a series of tweets after the vote, Matlow said increasing pay for city commissioners could deter ethical problems like those in recent years — a seeming reference to disgraced City Commissioner Scott Maddox, who pleaded guilty to federal public corruption charges linked to his day job.

“It would be appropriate to check in with the voters and say, ‘the city and county do similar ... work: Should their salaries be the same?’” Matlow said. “This is one of the things we do in everyday business.”

Dailey said at the time he was not interested in amending the charter piecemeal and was specifically against using a ballot measure to address salaries.

“I personally do not feel comfortable doing issue-specific charter amendments,” Dailey said. “Government is not run like a business.”

The measure, however, didn't make it to the 2022 ballot.

