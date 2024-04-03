Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, who has served in Volusia and Flagler counties, to retire

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins presides over a case at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell in this file photo.

Circuit Judge Terence R. Perkins, who presides over a felony docket in Flagler County, will retire effective Sept. 30.

Perkins was appointed circuit judge in 2010 and was subsequently elected in 2012 and reelected in 2018 without opposition, according to a press release from Court Administrator Mark Weinberg.

Perkins is the third veteran circuit judge to retire from the 7th Circuit in recent months following Raul Zambrano in December and James Clayton, whose last day was Monday.

Perkins received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. He wasadmitted to the Florida Bar in 1981.

Perkins has served in the civil and felony divisions in Volusia and Flagler counties. He also presidedover the Flagler County drug court.

Perkins served as chief judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2017. The circuit covers Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

Before joining the court, Judge Perkins worked in private practice for 30 years with Monaco, Smith,Hood, Perkins, Orfinger, and Stout.

"As chief judge, Perkins orchestrated the pivotal shift from paper to electronic files. As a member of the Florida Court Technology Commission, he helped spearhead groundbreaking technological advances used throughout the Florida State Courts System," Weinberg wrote.

Circuit Judge Leah Case stated in the release: “Judge Perkins’ retirement does not come as a surprise, but we’re all wondering what our work lives will be like without having him around to share his insights and wisdom."

She said Perkins will be missed.

"The 7th Judicial Circuit and its citizens are losing a dedicated jurist who gave each case the individual attention it deserved and was always willing to take time to advise and counsel his fellow judges. I hope he’ll consider returning as a senior judge.”

Judge Perkins’ position will be filled by gubernatorial appointment.

