Cincinnati weather: Flood watch in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening

More spring showers are slated to move through Greater Cincinnati during the first week of April.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood watch for Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Tuesday night. Some storms may be strong to severe late Monday afternoon through the night and Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary severe threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will also be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Total rainfall through Tuesday evening will likely be 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should monitor the latest forecasts for possible flood warnings and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Monday's afternoon highs will range from the mid- to upper 50s north to the low 70s along and south of the Ohio River. On Tuesday, highs will range from the lower 60s northwest to the lower 70s southeast.

Colder and drier air will move into the area on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s to mid-40s. Some light snow could mix in where temperatures reach the mid-30s.

The cool pattern and precipitation chances will continue on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures in the lower 30s on Friday and Saturday mornings may present frost and freeze concerns.

[5:29 AM Monday] Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow, and some of these storms may be severe. Be sure to have a way to get watches and warnings over the next couple days. pic.twitter.com/z0T8ZXv58X — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 1, 2024

What is the Ohio River level?

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the Ohio River at Cincinnati was recorded at 28.5 feet, below the flood stage of 52 feet. It is expected to increase, hitting 46 feet by Friday morning.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be cloudy, with a high near 71. The southwest wind will be 6 to 10 mph, becoming north in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph, becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high will be near 71. The southwest wind will be 10 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 40. West wind 14 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 49. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 34. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday: There is a chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Flood watch in place around Cincinnati, rain continues