Cincinnati nightclub shooting

Gunfire erupted early Sunday inside a crowded Cincinnati nightclub after a dispute broke out among several men, killing one man and injuring 15 other people, authorities said. No suspect was in custody by the afternoon and police did not think the shooting at the Cameo club was terrorism-related. They said the nightclub has a history of gun violence.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said one of the wounded was in “extremely critical condition.” A hospital spokeswoman said two victims were listed in critical condition, but she had no other details. Isaac identified the deceased as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes and said 15 others were injured, with some already treated and released from hospitals.

Police began receiving calls at 1:30 a.m. about gunshots at the club near the Ohio River east of downtown Cincinnati. Isaac said some 200 people were inside the club for music and dancing. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.