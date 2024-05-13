Cicada influx attracting copperheads to area

You’ve likely heard the sound of cicadas piping up all across the Carolinas.

The cicadas aren’t just bringing noise. They’re also attracting predators that like to eat them, like copperhead snakes.

“They’re going to go to those places where the cicadas are available. So they’re a little bit more visible, they’re going to be around the base of trees a little bit more than they normally would be,” says Chris Goforth with Citizen Science.

Goforth says the predators are more likely to be seen while cicadas are out at night.

“The cicadas are crawling out under plants and up trees at night. And so the the copperheads and things are out at the same time,” he explained.

The copperhead is the most common and widespread venomous snake in North Carolina, according to NC Wildlife. They’re found all across the state.

Copperheads are venomous, but not aggressive. Experts say you can generally avoid a bite by watching where you walk. If you see a copperhead, the best thing to do is leave it alone.

