Christina El Moussa Got the Sweetest Tattoo Honoring Her Kids

It's been a year since Christina El Moussa split from her ex-husband, Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. Over those twelve months, they've posed on red carpets together, announced spin-offs of their hit show, and learned how to co-parent. That last task might be the one closest to El Moussa's heart, as the TV star's brand-new tattoo demonstrates.

Over the weekend, El Moussa posted a pic of her new ink: the birthdates of her two children, Taylor and Brayden, in simple Roman numerals with little dots between them. The black lines appear on her forearm, just a few inches below her wrist.

"Been wanting this for a long time," El Moussa wrote in her caption. According to previous posts, she was on a girls' weekend trip with some pals when she decided to take the plunge. Her shirt's message from the day she left was a pretty good indicator of how she was feeling at the time:

El Moussa recently opened up to TODAY about how she and Tarek are handling the whole conscious uncoupling thing. "The best part is that we're both flexible," she said. "We both travel a lot, so if one of us is gone, the other picks up the slack. It's all about communication. Both of us are feeling really good. The kids are extraordinarily happy."

