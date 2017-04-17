Chrissy Teigen Wants to Remind Everyone That Not Every Woman Wants to Be a Mother

From Redbook

Chrissy Teigen is known for a lot of things - like trolling TF out of Donald Trump on Twitter, her life as a foodie, and being goofy with her husband. But in the past year, one aspect of Teigen's identity has come to define her more and more: her status as a mother to one-year-old Luna. Teigen recently opened up about the decision to become a mother and the fact that it's not for everyone .

In Tiegen's chat with Refinery29, the interviewer brought up in passing the fact that she, personally, was unsure whether she would eventually want to become a mom. The model quickly jumped in to praise her for being so open about the possibility of not having kids. "I think it's really commendable to even doubt the process out loud, because I don't feel like people should be pressured to have children," Teigen said. "I'm sure that when you announce that fact to somebody, they're very quick to be like, 'Gasp! Why don't you want kids?'"

Teigen went on to explain that she'd never been the type of person to harp on why someone doesn't want to be a parent - because she's a smart person who realizes that women have more to their lives than just being a mom - despite the fact that she had a dream pregnancy with Luna and very publicly adores being her little girl's mom. More importantly, Teigen is well aware that many women have life plans that don't involve children at all: "I've never been that way with people, because I don't think any of us should assume all women's goals are to have kids," she said. "It's a choice!"

The Sports Illustrated model also revealed that, prior to having Luna, she hadn't had any substantial fears about having kids, largely because the ordeal of having Luna (she and husband John Legend openly used IVF to conceive) was such a process. When you're pouring thousands of dollars into fertility treatments, it leaves little room for doubt, I'd imagine.

Despite that, Teigen (who struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth last year) does believe that being a mom changes who you are as a person. "You definitely do have to change. You just have to," she said. "You naturally change because there's something else that consumes your mind at all times and I don't think you can help that, but you can still be cool!"

If there's anyone who proves that you can be a mom and still be cool, it's definitely Teigen, Twitter clap-back extraordinaire.

