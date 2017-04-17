Choose Between SAT Essay and ACT Writing

The essay portion of the SAT and ACT is technically optional, but that doesn't mean you should write it off. Many colleges require applicants to provide their essay results from one of the exams, while other schools will consider the SAT essay or ACT writing during the admissions process.

Before you worry about preparing for this specific section, first consider which exam better suits your overall skills. Here are three aspects that distinguish the SAT essay and ACT writing section.

1. Timing: The redesigned SAT provides test-takers with 50 minutes to complete the essay section, while the ACT allows for 40 minutes. This may seem like a simple choice, but there are additional factors to consider.

For instance, both essay portions are assessed with the quality of your work in mind, but both also factor in the allotted time and require you to use your time wisely. Those 10 extra minutes on the SAT may mean 10 more minutes to outline your response or revise your essay, but the SAT also requires that you read and understand a relatively lengthy passage before you begin to write.

Weigh your reading comprehension skills when determining how long you would actually spend on each essay. If you read rapidly with strong comprehension, the SAT essay may be your best option.

As you review the other differences between the two tests, keep your time-management skills in mind. Write several practice essays for each test and gauge how well you are able to marshal your arguments in a timely manner.

2. Analytic depth: One of the most profound differences between the two essay sections is the type of analysis they involve.

The SAT essay asks you to analyze a passage that was selected for its quality. Your writing can be judged as objectively accurate or inaccurate, and your skill in arguing a point is key.

The ACT writing task, on the other hand, has no correct or incorrect answers. Instead, you are assessed on how well you argue your perspective. Your essay score also depends on your use of language -- that is, its clarity, complexity and suitability.

As you can likely tell, the nature of analysis is different between the exams. On the SAT, you are required to analyze how an experienced writer accomplished his or her goals, while also maintaining clear use of language and reasoning.

It can be challenging to discuss another person's work in such a limited amount of time. You must cite evidence from the sample passage, as well as convey your opinion.

The ACT writing section requires that you build a persuasive essay around a central thesis. You do have to reference the introductory statements, but you are free to build on your own ideas. As such, before choosing an exam, ask yourself which task you feel most confident about.

3. Complexity: Both essays require strong analytical skills. But are they equal?

The SAT essay provides rich source material that must be intricately discussed. The ACT writing is a more free-form assignment, allowing you plenty of freedom to craft your response. Your ACT essay must address the central question, but you have few additional guidelines.

At first, it can seem like a benefit to have few guidelines. Nearly any response is possible, so long as your essay meets the basic requirements. However, having few guidelines can also be very challenging when you have just 40 minutes to plan and complete a response.

In addition to the extra allotted time, the SAT essay through the source text provides a cues to help yououtline your essay.

If you excel at analyzing others' work, read quickly and accurately, and appreciate having a framework for your own writing, the SAT essay may be the better choice for you. However, if you excel at creating a thesis from a simple prompt, are quick to organize your thoughts and you aren't the strongest at analytical reading, the ACT writing may suit you best.

Brian Witte is a professional SAT tutor with Varsity Tutors. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Washington and holds a Ph.D. from Ohio State University.