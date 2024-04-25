Chitwood to run for reelection as Whitfield County sheriff

Apr. 25—Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood says he will seek reelection this year.

"When I first entered public office, I made a commitment to the citizens of this county that I felt like I could bring structure, management, organization, leadership and professionalism to the sheriff's office," Chitwood said in a press release. "I believe I have fulfilled those commitments."

Chitwood was first elected sheriff in 1992.

A graduate of Dalton High School, Chitwood holds a degree in criminal justice from Dalton State College, according to the press release. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 178 and from the National Sheriffs' Institute in Longmont, Colorado.

Active in various community organizations, Chitwood currently serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains, Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Home Cherokee Estate and the state board of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association, according to the press release.

Chitwood was elected as president of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association in 2003 following his recognition as state Sheriff of the Year in 2002, according to the press release. Chitwood is also a past president of the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes board.

In the press release, Chitwood said some of the sheriff's office's accomplishments under his leadership include construction and modernization of the current 556-bed jail on Professional Boulevard, which he called a substantial improvement from the former jail on Waugh Street.

