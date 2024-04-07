Chiropractor in Southern California arrested on 8 counts of sexual battery

A Ventura County chiropractor pleaded not guilty to several felony counts of sexual battery, authorities announced last week.

Dr. Fernando Juarez Gomez Jr., 43, a resident of Oxnard was arrested at his chiropractic practice by officers with the Ventura Police Department on March 21 after authorities received two separate reports of sexual battery, a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office stated.

After further investigation and a call for any other potential victims to come forward, prosecutors filed additional charges against Dr. Gomez pertaining to three other alleged victims.

The district attorney’s office did not detail the exact nature of the incidents but said the five victims were sexually assaulted while they sought chiropractic care from the doctor.

In all, the 43-year-old has been charged with eight felony counts of sexual battery by fraudulent misrepresentation, along with the special allegation that he took advantage of a position of trust or authority to commit the crimes.

Dr. Gomez was allowed to remain out of custody on $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for bail review on April 11 and a disposition hearing on May 13.

According to the agreement, the 43-year-old agreed that he will not work as a chiropractor or personal training while the case is ongoing.

