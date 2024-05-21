China May Raise Tariffs on Some US, EU Cars, Lobby Group Says

(Bloomberg) -- China may consider raising temporary tariffs on imported cars with large engines to a maximum of 25%, a Chinese trade lobby group said.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said the potential move carries implications for European and US carmakers, and comes after the Biden administration raised tariffs on Chinese electric cars to 100% and as the EU investigates alleged unfair advantages provided to Chinese automakers by government subsidies, according to a statement posted on X.

The commerce chamber referred to an interview published by Chinese state newspaper Global Times on Tuesday, in which Liu Bin, the chief expert at the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, called for increasing the temporary tariff rate on imported cars with engines larger than 2.5 liters.

World Trade Organization rules would allow setting a tariff on imported vehicles up to a maximum of 25%, the report cited Liu as saying.

Chinese EVs are under the spotlight in the EU and US, as China controls a majority of the battery supply chain and produces more EVs than anywhere else in the world. With a price war and slowing economy at home, Chinese automakers are expanding overseas, sparking allegations the country is exporting excess auto capacity and cybersecurity concerns over the tech-laden vehicles.

China imported 250,000 cars with engines larger than 2.5 liters in 2023, accounting for about 32% of all imported vehicles. In comparison, China exported 1.55 million EVs last year, with about 638,000 going to Europe and 52,200 to North America, customs data showed.

