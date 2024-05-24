Child wakes up from coma after driving toy tractor into Beaver Co. river, nearly drowning

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Levi Wright — a child hospitalized after driving a toy tractor into a river in southwestern Utah and nearly drowning — has woken up from a coma, according to his mother, Kallie Wright, on social media.

“LEVI WOKE UP! I am shook, we don’t know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!” Wright wrote. “He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!”

The boy — who is the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright — drove a toy tractor into a river in Beaver County around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said they lost sight of the boy, and authorities responded to the scene to conduct a search.

Crews quickly found the child and administered life-saving measures before an ambulance brought him to a Beaver County hospital. A helicopter later transported him to Salt Lake City.

His awakening seems to be some sort of miracle, as the family had issued a statement on Wednesday preparing for the worst:

“Levi’s heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that. We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us. We can’t be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn’t deserve that. Shortly we will stop care and hold him close until his last breath on earth. My Baby, my beans, Mom & Dad love you always and forever!”

The post continued: “Please give them time to navigate through this process. They will have more to share soon. Please send prayers for healing and comfort.”

While the boy has woken up, further details on his condition have not been released at this time.

A benefit auction has been set up on behalf of the child and his family. Support for the auction has reportedly been strong so far.

“The support for this auction is absolutely overwhelming. We are so beyond appreciative of you all!!” a social media post states. “Even $1 in Levi’s name is worthy … Thank you all for keeping Levi in your prayers and supporting our efforts to give the Wright’s the ability to focus on Levi and their family.”

No further information is currently available.

