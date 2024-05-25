Child shot at Florida home, deputies investigating

Related video– ‘The baby was shot’: Nurse recalls putting pressure on toddler’s self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A young child suffered a gunshot wound on Saturday morning at a Florida home, according to deputies.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Pulaski Street in Port Charlotte regarding a child having been shot.

The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. They are expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said the shooting appears to be accidental, but are still investigating.

A parent was home at the time and is cooperating with officials.

“This is a terrible incident, but I am thankful that the injury is not life-threatening,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “As my detectives continue to investigate, I want to remind all gun owners in Charlotte County to double and triple check that your firearms are stored safely, especially if there are children in the home. Let’s all do our part to protect our vulnerable ones.”

DCF has been contacted and a search warrant was signed to allow for further investigation.

