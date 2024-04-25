Child with a hankering for hot wings calls 911. Hear dispatcher’s response

A child’s hankering for hot wings prompted a peculiar request — and a 911 call.

The Atlanta Police Department advised 911 is only for emergencies after someone used the emergency line to “order some finger-lickin’ goodness,” according to an April 24 Facebook post.

The department shared a recording of the call, on which a caller asks: “I was just wondering if somebody can order me some hot wings.”

“That’s not what 911 does,” the dispatcher responds after an awkward pause. The caller wished her a good day before hanging up the phone.

Authorities did not provide the age of the caller, but in the comments, the department added that the caller was a child.

Under Georgia law, unlawful conduct during an emergency call is punishable by a $500 fine or a year in jail — or both. This includes using vulgar or profane language, making a false report or otherwise contacting 911 with the “purpose of annoying, harassing, or molesting” an emergency dispatcher.

Authorities did not say if the caller will face charges.

“If it’s not an emergency, we’ve got to keep those lines clear for those who really need us,” Atlanta police said. “So, next time you’re craving some hot wings, remember: dial up your favorite restaurant, not 911.”

