Child care costs make it hard for mothers to return to work. Here's what to do about it

Approximately 43% of highly qualified women are taking a break in their careers to raise a family and 90% of those intend for it to be a temporary leave.

Re-entering the workforce after an extended absence is often a difficult path due to resume gaps, corporate biases, lack of updated training and other inherent obstacles.

It would be wise for the government to subsidize a several initiatives that help mothers obtain the necessary educational and vocational training, as well as provide funding and grants that support their return to work and assist them to achieve leadership careers.

Three solutions to addressing the needs of working mothers

Mandatory employer-offered, dependent-care FSAs with enhanced contribution limits.

Cost of childcare is a huge factor in decision to go back to work after childbirth.

The cost of child care is a substantial factor in women remaining out of the workforce after childbirth.

Although these costs can vary greatly depending on the state, Tennessee boasts an average infant care cost of $8,732.

This equates to 16.7% of the average family income in Tennessee which currently sits at $52,325.

Further, approximately 6.9% of all households in Tennessee are run by a single mother. That equates to 26% of the average annual income of a single mother of $33,333 going straight to childcare.

True, the federal government has created dependent-care flexible spending accounts (FSA), but not all companies offer then. Further, FSAs allow a maximum pre-tax contribution of $2,500 per year for a single or married-filing-single designation on a Federal Tax Return or $5,000 per year for an individual that files jointly or head-of-household. These amounts are not adequate based on the above estimates.

Creation of grants for career building programs and access to corporate recruiters

Approximately 9% of stay-at-home mothers hold a master’s degree with approximately 6% earning a Ph.D. Hence, the barrier for a mother seeking to re-enter the workforce is not lack of qualifications but instead, the employer perception about their resume gap.

While being the CEO of their households, mothers have learned valuable time management, organization, and people skills, while exhibiting patience in the most difficult situations. Creating grants that enable mothers to hire a professional coach and corporate recruiter will not only instill confidence and educate them about the requisites of available positions, but also will provide a strong voice that advocates for her strengths and skills, while accommodating any restrictions that come with the new role as a mother, such as schedule, remote working, etc.

More: Tennessee's London Lamar brings child care, political representation and her son to Senate

Development of grants for accessibility of higher education, training

Creation of education grants that train mothers Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype will open the door to more career opportunities and increase her chances for successful, long-term career placement. The grant would encompass two years of qualified education at an accredited college that allows her to pursue certifications, access and training in a trade, and completion of a degree program.

Taking a pause in a career to raise a family should not be viewed as a liability by employers, but rather an asset. Working mothers approach each task with newfound passion, purpose, and persistence to succeed.

More governmental protections, monitoring and reporting will protect this under-served class as it ascends to its rightful place in corporate boardrooms and executive suites across America. After all, if women decide to stop having children there is no future. It is time we start rewarding women for this sacrifice rather than punishing them.

Brooke Goff, Esq. is founder and CEO of Goff Law Group, a woman-owned and operated personal injury law firm in CT. As a young, openly gay, Mom-preneur, Brooke is on a mission to ensure that mothers in the workplace celebrate their life-changing milestones without having to sidetrack their careers. Visit www.gofflawgroup.net.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Child care in Tennessee: These ideas could help mothers return to work