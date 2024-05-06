Who will be the Chieftain's Student of the Week? Vote here by May 9

The Pueblo Chieftain's latest installment of the Student of the Week poll is open to readers from May 6 to May 9.

Five high-achieving high school students representing Central High School, Pueblo County High School and South High School are nominees for this week's feature and poll. Evan Hernandez, a senior from Centennial High School, is the Chieftain's most recent Student of the Week.

Readers can choose the next Student of the Week at the bottom of the page. Here are the nominees for this week's poll.

Bella Cappellucci

Bella Cappellucci, Pueblo County High School

Bella Cappellucci is a senior in Pueblo County High School's School of Engineering and Biomedical Science. She has a 4.76 GPA, dances with Pueblo's Sarah Shaw Dance Studio and plans to study mathematics at the University of Denver. Cappellucci also has volunteered with Upward Bound, the Colorado Lottery "Runyon to the Res" cleanup, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes pancake breakfast at Colorado State University Pueblo.

Madyson Garner

Madyson Garner, South High School

Madyson Garner is an active community volunteer in her senior year at South High School. She spends her falls raking leaves for disabled veterans and also has helped with food distribution events. Garner participates in the color guard, Colt Crew, JROTC, marching band, National Honor Society and orchestra at South. She plans to attend Pueblo Community College to study early childhood education.

Joshua Sanchez

Joshua Sanchez, Central High School

Joshua Sanchez will be attending the University of Notre Dame upon graduating from Central High School this spring. He is Central's student body president, a three-year letter winner in two sports, and a city high jump champion. Sanchez has given back to his community through participation in the Tom and Louie's Cupboard food drive and by organizing donation drives for homeless individuals.

Ava Tucci

Ava Tucci, Pueblo County High School

Ava Tucci starred as Karen Smith in the Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School's recent production of "Mean Girls: The Musical." She is a member of the school's dance team, National Honor Society and DECA program — for which she is a two-time state qualifier. Tucci also maintains a 4.29 GPA and works Fridays as an assistant at Park West Dental. She aspires to study political science at the University of Colorado.

Xavier Velasquez

Xavier Velasquez, South High School

Xavier Velasquez has cultivated a passion for video and audio production while at South High School. He hopes to take that passion to Colorado State University Pueblo in pursuit of a broadcast journalism degree. He has volunteered with the Steelworks Center of the West, Link Leaders and local food banks. Velasquez also has participated in South's Key Club, the SkillsUSA program and Upward Bound.

