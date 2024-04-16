Chick-fil-A restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina, rises from rubble, now open, officials say
A Greenville, South Carolina, Chick-fil-A restaurant has risen from the rubble and is back open after a makeover that took months to complete.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe, one of the final vehicles built at the NUMMI plant in California, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Once a Kickstarter campaign is complete, you need to turn to a creator's own page to pre-order the products -- that is, until now. Today, Kickstarter announces that it is (finally!) including pre-order functionality once the campaign is over as part of its core platform. It calls the feature "Late pledges," and the platform says it's planning to make it available to all creators 'soon.'
The 751-hp 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore joins the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore for Maserati's initial trio of battery-electric offerings.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Hotel chain giant Omni Hotels & Resorts has confirmed cybercriminals stole the personal information of its customers in an apparent ransomware attack last month. In an update on its website posted on Sunday, Omni said the stolen data includes customer names, email addresses and postal addresses, as well as guest loyalty program information. The company said the stolen data does not include financial information or Social Security numbers.
A Wall Street revival helped Morgan Stanley beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, giving a lift to new CEO Ted Pick.
For the firm that calls itself “the first check in deep tech,” the last check for SOSV’s latest $306 million fund took a bit longer than founder Sean O’Sullivan would have liked. “Given our track record, our rates of return, the proven successes, all the unicorns that have come out of SOSV in the past, you’d imagine we’d have closed it in three months,” O’Sullivan told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Instead, it took about a year and a half, with the most concerted effort occurring in the last six months, according to O’Sullivan.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Put that boring T-shirt aside: Shoppers say this pretty option is easy to dress up or down, and it comes in plenty of spring hues.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
More than 232,000 shoppers are resting easy with these soft linens.
Worries over the fallout from Iran's attack on Israel eased, allowing focus to return to earnings season and inflation risks to rate-cut hopes.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Global iPhone shipments fell nearly 10% in Q1 as the company deals with rising rivals from China.
Rivian's new Charging Reliability Scores will use owners' charging data to rate the fastest and most reliable chargers in the country.