Chicago police release photos of suspect wanted in killing of Officer Luis Huesca

Chicago police on Monday released video footage of a person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of CPD Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park last weekend.

The footage, apparently from convenience store security cameras, depicts a Black male wearing glasses and carrying a backpack. Police said the suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police responded to a “gunshot detection alert” in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue and discovered Huesca, a 30-year-old with the CPD for six years, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center. His vehicle was stolen at the scene, police said.

Huesca was a member of the Calumet District (5th) priority response team. He was off-duty but in uniform when he was shot.

Huesca is the third Chicago police officer to be shot — and the first fatally — this year. On Jan. 8, a veteran police officer was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with a burglary suspect in the Gold Coast neighborhood. On March 21, an officer was shot by Dexter Reed, who was killed during a traffic stop” in Humboldt Park.